European shares fall as oil declines overshadow bank gains

By Shubham Batra

May 2 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday as markets opened after the Labour Day weekend, with a drag in oil and gas stocks offsetting gains from banking shares.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.3%, with oil and gas shares .SXEP dropping 1.6%, tracking oil prices lower on weak economic data from China and expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike.

BP Plc BP.L dropped 5.2%, after the company pared a share buyback plan but made a $5 billion profit in the first quarter of 2023, up from the previous three months.

Bank .SX7P and technology shares .SX8P led gains on the index, rising 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively.

HSBC Holdings Plc HSBA.L jumped 5.7% on better-than-expected quarterly profit.

The Fed is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, a day before a rate decision from European Central Bank (ECB). But investors would focus on whether the U.S. central bank indicates a pause in rate hikes after May.

"We've had a raft of ECB officials say there remains a long way to go before the central bank would even start to consider a pause in its rate hiking cycle," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"A strong core CPI print today could prompt a continued aggressive approach, with expectations that we could stay at a record high of 5.7%."

Euro zone's preliminary inflation data, due at 0900 GMT, is expected to show a slight uptick in the pace of rise in consumer prices on a yearly basis in April to 7.0%, compared to a 6.9% rise a month ago, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Bank lending to euro zone companies and households slowed again in March as higher interest rates and an uncertain economic outlook appeared to put a dampener on credit, ECB data showed.

Persimmon Plc PSN.L led gains on the index, rising 6.2% after mortgage lender Nationwide said British house prices increased 0.5% in April for the first time in eight months.

Electrolux AB ELUXb.ST climbed 4.3% after a Bloomberg report of an approach from China's Midea Group for a potential acquisition of the Swedish brand.

Pearson Plc PSON.L was the biggest loser, falling 6.5% after U.S. peer Chegg forecast an unexpected decline in revenue as students begin to use ChatGPT.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Rashmi Aich)

