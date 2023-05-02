News & Insights

BP

European shares fall as oil declines overshadow bank gains

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

May 02, 2023 — 04:54 am EDT

Written by Shubham Batra for Reuters ->

By Shubham Batra

May 2 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday as markets opened after the Labour Day weekend, with a drag in oil and gas stocks offsetting gains from banking shares.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.3%, with oil and gas shares .SXEP dropping 1.6%, tracking oil prices lower on weak economic data from China and expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike.

BP Plc BP.L dropped 5.2%, after the company pared a share buyback plan but made a $5 billion profit in the first quarter of 2023, up from the previous three months.

Bank .SX7P and technology shares .SX8P led gains on the index, rising 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively.

HSBC Holdings Plc HSBA.L jumped 5.7% on better-than-expected quarterly profit.

The Fed is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, a day before a rate decision from European Central Bank (ECB). But investors would focus on whether the U.S. central bank indicates a pause in rate hikes after May.

"We've had a raft of ECB officials say there remains a long way to go before the central bank would even start to consider a pause in its rate hiking cycle," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"A strong core CPI print today could prompt a continued aggressive approach, with expectations that we could stay at a record high of 5.7%."

Euro zone's preliminary inflation data, due at 0900 GMT, is expected to show a slight uptick in the pace of rise in consumer prices on a yearly basis in April to 7.0%, compared to a 6.9% rise a month ago, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Bank lending to euro zone companies and households slowed again in March as higher interest rates and an uncertain economic outlook appeared to put a dampener on credit, ECB data showed.

Persimmon Plc PSN.L led gains on the index, rising 6.2% after mortgage lender Nationwide said British house prices increased 0.5% in April for the first time in eight months.

Electrolux AB ELUXb.ST climbed 4.3% after a Bloomberg report of an approach from China's Midea Group for a potential acquisition of the Swedish brand.

Pearson Plc PSON.L was the biggest loser, falling 6.5% after U.S. peer Chegg forecast an unexpected decline in revenue as students begin to use ChatGPT.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Rashmi Aich)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BP
PSN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.