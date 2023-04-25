European shares fall as investors weigh earnings; bank stocks slide

By Shubham Batra

April 25 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday, as investors scrutinised more corporate earnings and weighed comments by European Central Bank policymakers on the outlook for interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.3%, with banking shares .SX7P shed 1.8% as jitters came back to the fore after U.S. lender First Republic Bank FRC.N said its deposits tumbled more than $100 billion last quarter.

Miners .SXPP fell 2%, dragged by Boliden BOL.ST, which lost 5.6% after the Swedish copper miner posted first-quarter adjusted operating profit below market estimates, citing production challenges.

Meanwhile, the food and beverages index .SX3P rose 0.5%.

"The big picture is that markets are in a bit of a consolidation phase. Economic growth has held up better than expected, and for European companies, corporate earnings have been better than expected and today's a good example of that," said Andrew Bell, chief executive officer at Witan Investment Trust.

"The uncertainty relates to the fact that interest rates are still probably going to rise a little bit further. People are not sure."

Weighing on the index, UBS Group AG UBSG.S lost 2.7% after the bank set aside more money to draw a line under its involvement in toxic mortgages, halving its first-quarter profit.

Spain's Banco Santander SA SAN.MC lost 3.9% after the bank reported a 25% fall in net profit in Brazil, its main market, despite overall net profit rising 1%.

Meanwhile, Nestle SANESN.S jumped 1.8% after it reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales.

ABB LtdABBN.S climbed 3.3% as the engineering and technology group raised its full year outlook for sales and profit while reporting first-quarter results.

Novartis AG<NOVN.S> was up 2.5% after it raised its full-year earnings outlook, citing a strong growth momentum.

ECB's Philip Lane told a French paper that the central bank will need to raise interest rates again at its policy meeting next week, while board member Isabel Schnabel told Politico that a 50 basis points rate hike is not off the table.

Economists polled by Reuters said the ECB will almost certainly add 25 bps to its deposit rate on May 4 and then take it to 3.50% or higher in June as core inflation remains persistently high.

U.S. heavyweights Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Google-owner Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O will report results later in the day.

