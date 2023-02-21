European shares fall as HSBC weighs but Engie limits losses

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Feb 21 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday as cautious forecast from HSBC weighed down the benchmark STOXX 600 index, while an upbeat performance in Engie helped assuage some losses after the French energy company posted a higher annual profit.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX dipped 0.2% in the first hour of trading.

HSBC Holding Plc HSBA.L, Europe's biggest bank, fell 1% as its cautious outlook left investors pondering whether a boost from higher interest rates may have already peaked, despite its quarterly profit surging 92%.

Engie SA ENGIE.PA rose 5% after reporting a sharp increase in profit for 2022, due to higher natural gas and power prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Engie lifted up the European utilities sector index .SX6P by 0.4%, making the stock the top gainer for the day.

Developments in Ukraine were back in focus, ahead of a speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin to set out the aim for the second year of his invasion.

Investors are now eyeing release of minutes on Wednesday from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting, which will come at a time when hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data added to worries that aggressive rate hikes have not yet cooled prices to the central bank's satisfaction.

The rate-sensitive technology sector index .SX8P fell 1.1%.

European equities have witnessed a recent bounce, with the STOXX 600 up more than 9% on better weather conditions, an improving economic outlook and a boost from China's reopening.

"The weather in January was warmer than usual and this, I think, saw consumers venture out more, spending money and taking advantage of the extra leisure and hospitality services that became available to them."

CapgeminiCAPP.PA dipped 0.4% after the French IT consulting group forecast slower revenue growth for 2023 on slowing demand for its cloud, data and artificial intelligence services.

Also on the radar were February flash composite PMI readings from the euro zone, Germany and France due later in the day.

