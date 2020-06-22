European shares fall as fears of new virus wave grip investors

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

European shares fell on Monday as signs of a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Germany and elsewhere unnerved investors who were hoping for a swift economic recovery from the crisis.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

June 22 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday as signs of a resurgence in coronavirus cases in Germany and elsewhere unnerved investors who were hoping for a swift economic recovery from the crisis.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX slid 1% by 0710 GMT, with travel and leisure .SXTP, oil and gas .SXEP, and bank stocks .SX7P leading losses.

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, while Germany's COVID-19 reproduction rate jumped to 2.88, a rate showing infections are rising above the level needed to contain the disease over the longer term.

Scandal-hit Wirecard WDIG.DE, which lost 72% in market valuate over the past week, fell another 43.9% as it said a quarter of its assets totalling 1.9 billion euros ($2.13 billion) that auditor EY had been unable to account for likely did not exist and withdrew its earnings forecast.

Lufthansa LHAG.DE dropped 6.7% amid a showdown between the airline's biggest shareholder and the German government over the terms of a 9-billion-euro bailout.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters