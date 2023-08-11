European shares fall as cooling US inflation fails to ease jitters

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Aug 11 (Reuters) - European shares opened lower on Friday after a Wall Street rally fuelled by tame inflation data fizzled out, though better-than-expected earnings put the benchmark STOXX 600 on course for mild weekly gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX fell 0.5% by 0704 GMT, with miners .SXPP and oil & gas stocks .SXEP leading losses as commodity prices fell against a firm dollar. O/RMET/L

Wall Street's main indexes closed nearly flat on Thursday, having rallied as much as 1% during the session after data showed U.S. consumer prices increased moderately in July, a trend that could persuade the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates next month.

However, U.S. and European bond yields continued to rise, putting pressure on equities. US/GVD/EUR

UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE fell 0.6% as the pound rose after official data showed Britain's economy eked out some unexpected growth in the second quarter.

Among individual stocks, Switzerland's biggest bank UBSUBSG.S rose 4.2% after it said it no longer needed the public liquidity backstop agreed as part of its state-sponsored takeover of Credit Suisse.

