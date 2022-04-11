European shares fall as close French election keeps investors on edge

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

April 11 (Reuters) - European stocks fell on Monday, with France's blue-chip index under pressure as polls forecast a tight race between President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in the final round of voting.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX slipped 0.7% by 0710 GMT. France's CAC 40 .FCHI dropped 0.4%, Germany's DAX .GDAXI fell 0.9% and UK's FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 0.5%.

Partial results put Macron in first place ahead of Le Pen after the first-round voting, although Ifop pollsters predicted a very tight runoff on April 24, with 51% for Macron and 49% for Le Pen.

French assets have underperformed recently as investors priced in a possibility of a Le Pen victory. While she no longer advocates ditching the euro, markets are uneasy about her agenda of protectionism, tax cuts and nationalisation.

The French Mid & Smallcap index .CACMS dropped 0.2%, while banks including Societe Generale SOGN.PA, Credit Agricole CAGR.PA and BNP Paribas BNPP.PA rose between 0.4% and 5.2%. Overall euro zone banks .SX7E gained 0.7%.

Societe Generale gained as it agreed to sell its stake in Rosbank and the Russian lender's insurance subsidiaries to Interros Capital, a firm linked to billionaire Vladimir Potanin.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.