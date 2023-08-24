European shares fall as chipmakers surrender gains, economic woes loom

By Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan

Aug 24 (Reuters) - European shares closed in the red on Thursday, as the early rally in chipmakers fizzled and miners snapped a three-day winning streak, while concerns over any economic downturn kept investors on edge.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX fell 0.4%, reversing from a more than 1% jump to a one-week high during the day.

The technology sector index .SX8P had advanced nearly 2% to a two-week high following the world's most valuable chipmaker Nvidia'sNVDA.O stellar quarterly revenue forecast and buyback program, but gave up gains through the course of the day to close 2.4% lower.

European chipmakers like Infineon IFXGn.DE, Siltronic WAFGn.DE, Swiss-based Temenos TEMN.S, AMS Osram AMS.S, VAT VACN.S, Amsterdam-listed ASML Holding ASML.AS and ASM International ASMI.AS, and BE Semiconductor BESI.AS all lost between 1.3% and 6.3%.

"Markets were not only putting Nvidia's performance under a microscope, but were seeing it as a bellwether for the AI revolution ... perhaps that reality is sinking in with the investment community this afternoon."

Another headwind for the technology sector was rising euro zone bond yields, that among other factors have set the STOXX 600 for its worst monthly decline this year.

All eyes will be on remarks from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Meanwhile, traders leaned towards an ECB rate-hike pause in September amid growing signs of economic woes on the continent, with the latest survey revealing a deeper-than-expected downturn in euro zone business activity, particularly in its largest economy Germany.

Further, Sweden's finance minister noted its economy is facing a deeper economic downturn this year than previously predicted, but high inflation means the government cannot loosen fiscal taps in the autumn budget.

Miners .SXPP lost 1%, tracking lower metals prices, while a 0.5% rise in financial stocks .SXFP staved off a sharper and broader market fall.

Meanwhile, Swedish games developer Embracer EMBRACb.ST dropped 7.2% to the bottom of the STOXX 600, hitting an over one-month low.

