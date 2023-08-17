European shares fall as BAE drags defence firms, Fed minutes sour sentiment

By 0713 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX fell 0.5%, touching an over one-month low.

BAE SystemsBAES.L slumped 3.2% after Britain's largest defence company said it agreed to buy Ball Corp's BALL.N aerospace assets for about $5.55 billion in cash.

Europe's aerospace and defence sector .SXPARO fell 1.2%.

Wall Street futures were mixed after markets closed lower on Wednesday as minutes showed Fed officials were divided over the need for more interest rate hikes.

Bond yields across Europe jumped, with sharp rises in Italy IT10YT=RR and Germany DE10YT=RR pressuring equities.

AegonAEGN.AS slumped 4.7% after the Dutch insurer reported first-half results.

Stocks in Norway .OSEAX fell 0.6% ahead of the nation's central bank decision on interest rates.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.