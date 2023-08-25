European shares fall as attention turns to Jackson Hole

By 0711 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX fell 0.1%, though it looked set for its first weekly gain in four.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at 1405 GMT, while European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will be taking the stage at 1700 GMT.

Speeches from the central bankers will be key in assessing the outlook for interest rates amid hopes that central banks are near the end of their tightening cycle.

On the flip side, growth-sensitive technology stocks .SX8P fell 0.5%, while the travel and leisure sector .SXTP shed 0.4%.

Limiting losses, energy stocks .SXEP rose 0.6% as crude prices advanced, while basic resources .SXPP added 0.2% on higher metal prices. MET/LO/R

Germany's DAX .GDAXI lost 0.1% after official data showed the German economy stagnated in the second quarter compared with the previous three months, following a winter recession.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.