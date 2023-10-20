European shares eye sharp weekly loss on geopolitical, rate jitters

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Oct 20 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday and were set to post their biggest weekly loss in three months as mounting fears about a wider Middle East conflict, surging government bond yields, and underwhelming earnings reports keep investors risk-averse.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.9% by 7:06 GMT to its lowest in seven months, tracking a weak finish on Wall Street overnight.

The index is down 3% for the week as the Middle East turmoil could further add to the risk-averse mood, driven by expectations of higher-for-longer interest rates.

L'Oreal reported a brisk rise in third-quarter sales, lifted by growth in Europe, but missed expectations for a strong rebound in China. Shares of the French cosmetics company fell nearly 3%.

Swedish garden equipment maker HusqvarnaHUSQb.ST slipped 6.6% after third-quarter revenue missed expectations.

Declines in both stocks dragged Europe's household goods index .SXQP 1.2% lower, while rate-sensitive technology shares .SX8P led declines on the benchmark, down 1.5%.

On the upside, SikaSIKA.S gained 2% after the chemicals firm reported a 5.6% increase in sales for the first nine months of 2023.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.