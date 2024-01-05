European shares eye first weekly loss in eight; focus on data for rate clues

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Jan 5 (Reuters) - European shares dropped on Friday in a broader market decline, poised for their first weekly loss in eight, with investors awaiting euro-zone inflation prints and U.S. payrolls data that could further shape monetary policy expectations.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX lost 0.5% by 0810 GMT, eyeing a 0.8% weekly decline, in a rocky start to 2024 after eight consecutive weekly gains on ramped-up bets of easing monetary policy.

Retail .SXRP and technology .SX8P led sectoral declines, down around 1%, each.

SignifyLIGHT.AS shed 1.9%, after Barclays initiated coverage of the world's largest light-maker's stock with an "Underweight" rating.

Endeavour MiningEDV.L lost 9.6% after removing CEO Sebastien de Montessus with immediate effect.

Netherlands-based Redcare Pharmacy RDC.DE rose 3.6% after Berenberg upgraded the stock to "Buy" from "Hold".

Euro-zone consumer and producer inflation reports and U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due later in the day, will be key for investors in assessing when the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve can start cutting rates this year.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.