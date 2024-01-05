News & Insights

EDV

European shares eye first weekly loss in eight; focus on data for rate clues

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

January 05, 2024 — 03:02 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Jan 5 (Reuters) - European shares dropped on Friday in a broader market decline, poised for their first weekly loss in eight, with investors awaiting euro-zone inflation prints and U.S. payrolls data that could further shape monetary policy expectations.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX lost 0.5% by 0810 GMT, eyeing a 0.8% weekly decline, in a rocky start to 2024 after eight consecutive weekly gains on ramped-up bets of easing monetary policy.

Retail .SXRP and technology .SX8P led sectoral declines, down around 1%, each.

SignifyLIGHT.AS shed 1.9%, after Barclays initiated coverage of the world's largest light-maker's stock with an "Underweight" rating.

Endeavour MiningEDV.L lost 9.6% after removing CEO Sebastien de Montessus with immediate effect.

Netherlands-based Redcare Pharmacy RDC.DE rose 3.6% after Berenberg upgraded the stock to "Buy" from "Hold".

Euro-zone consumer and producer inflation reports and U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due later in the day, will be key for investors in assessing when the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve can start cutting rates this year.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.