European shares extend winning streak on earnings boost

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

January 18, 2023 — 04:44 am EST

Germany will not fall into recession - Chancellor Scholz

Richemont climbs on higher quarterly sales

Just Eat Takeaway jumps on EBITDA outlook

ASMI jumps on strong orders, Q4 sales beat

STOXX 600 rises 0.1%, up for sixth straight day

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Ankika Biswas

Jan 18 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Wednesday, supported by a slate of upbeat corporate earnings and outlook, setting the benchmark index on track for its longest winning streak since November 2021.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was up 0.1% by 0910 GMT, extending gains for a sixth straight day on boost from rate-sensitive technology stocks .SX8P and industrials .SXNP.

Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International NV ASMI.AS jumped 8% on reporting fourth-quarter revenue ahead of its forecast, citing better-than-expected supply chain conditions and higher conversion of the backlog.

Richemont CFR.S rose 2% on reporting higher quarterly sales as tourists returned to Europe and Japan. Still, the luxury group missed market estimates after sales in China plunged by almost a quarter.

British peer Burberry BRBY.L rose 1.3% after Chief Financial Officer Julie Brown said she is seeing "very promising" signs in China so far this month, even as the luxury group's sales growth slowed to 1% in the quarter ended December.

Europe's benchmark STOXX 600 index has gained nearly 7.5% in an upbeat start to the year, spurred by hopes of a rebound in China's economy as Beijing relaxed its strict COVID-19 restrictions, easing of price pressures, fall in natural gas prices and growing expectations of a milder-than-expected recession.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV that he was convinced Europe's largest economy would , despite soaring energy and food prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In the UK, data showed British consumer price inflation fell to a three-month low of 10.5% in December, offering some comfort to the Bank of England and households.

France's biggest-listed bank BNP Paribas BNPP.PA gained 2% on saying it had received all the necessary regulatory approvals to complete its previously announced sale of Bank of the West to Bank of Montreal BMO.TO.

In other earnings-driven moves, shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com NV TKWY.AS jumped to top the STOXX 600, up 13.6%, after Europe's largest meals delivery company said it eked out a profit at the operating level for 2022, sooner than analysts had expected, and will remain profitable in 2023.

Swedish private-equity firm EQT EQTAB.ST fell 6.4% after missing full-year profit estimates.

