European Shares Extend Slide On Coronavirus Worries

(RTTNews) - European stocks were deep in the red on Friday, with miners, automakers and travel-related companies pacing the decliners, on expectations that the spread of the coronavirus will inflict much greater financial damage than expected earlier.

Cases soared in Italy, France, Greece and Iran, while a cruise ship was held off the Californian coast to test passengers showing symptoms of the disease.

So far, a total of 97,852 infections have been confirmed worldwide, and more than 3,300 people have been killed by the virus.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was down as much as 2.6 percent at 371.06 after losing 1.4 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX fell 2.5 percent, France's CAC 40 index slumped 2.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 2.4 percent.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell 2-3 percent.

Automakers Daimler. Renault, Peugeot and Volkswagen tumbled 3-5 percent.

Travel-related stocks also moved lower. German airline Deutsche Lufthansa dropped 2.5 percent, cruise operator Carnival slumped 4.6 percent and British Airways parent IAG lost 4.1 percent.

Lufthansa said it had canceled 7,100 European flights for March.

Aviva declined 2.4 percent. The company announced its agreement to sell entire stake in its joint venture in Indonesia, PT Astra Aviva Life, to joint venture partner, PT Astra International Tbk. The deal will mark Aviva's exit from the country.

Cinema operator Cineworld plunged 5 percent after posting disappointing annual results.

European plane maker Airbus lost 5 percent after saying it had failed to win any new aircraft orders in February.

Ophthalmic company EssilorLuxottica SA declined 2.7 percent after posting a flat profit for its fiscal 2019.

French energy firm Total SA declined 2.1 percent and BP Plc gave up 2.3 percent as oil extended its slide from the lowest close in more than two years amid fears that Russia will refuse to sign up to the 1.5 million barrel-a-day output cut proposed on Thursday by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

In economic news, German factory orders grew more than expected in January, driven by higher demand in aircraft and mechanical engineering, data from Destatis revealed.

Factory orders expanded 5.5 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 2.1 percent decrease in December. Orders were forecast to grow moderately by 1.2 percent.

U.K. house prices increased 0.3 percent month-on-month in February, slightly slower than the 0.4 percent rise seen in January but faster than the expected increase of 0.2 percent, data from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed.

