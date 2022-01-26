European shares extend recovery as investors focus on Fed update

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Jan 26 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains on Wednesday, as cautious traders awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting later in the session for clues on monetary policy tightening in the face of surging inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 1.1%, with all sectors in the black. Travel .SXTP and mining stocks .SXPP led gains.

The Fed will update its interest rate plan at 1900 GMT after its meeting, with markets priced for a first rate hike in March, and three more quarter-point increases by year-end. FEDWATCH

Hygiene products group Essity ESSITYb.ST dropped 3.4%, after posting a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly profit and saying it planned to raise prices further in the face of record high costs.

Italian fashion group Tod's TOD.MI jumped 10.1% after announcing that sales last year rose by almost 40%, the first increase after five years of consecutive declines, beating market expectations.

Swiss drug contract manufacturer Lonza LONN.S gained 2%, after reporting a 20% jump in 2021 core earnings, shored up by demand for the substances it supplies for new mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.