European shares extend rebound as chemical, commodity stocks gain

June 21 (Reuters) - European stock markets extended a rebound on Tuesday, aided by gains in chemical, mining and oil stocks as dip buyers emerged after a bruising sell-off last week on recession fears.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.8%, stretching gains to a third session after hitting a more than one-year low last week.

Miners .SPXX rebounded 1.6% after touching December 2021 lows in the previous session, while oil & gas stocks .SXEP rose 1.2% as crude prices rose almost 1% on tight supplies of crude and fuel products. O/R

Boosting chemical stocks, French industrial gas company Air Liquide AIRP.PA climbed 2.8% after striking its largest power purchase deal with Swedish utility Vattenfall.

French planemaker Airbus AIR.PA rose 2.0% after British airline easyJet EZJ.L said it would buy 56 Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Ocado OCDO.L dropped 4.5% after the British online supermarket and technology group said it would boost its liquidity by over $1 billion to fund its growth.

