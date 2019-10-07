European shares extend losses on weak German data, trade anxiety

By 0710 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.1%, after it tumbled 4% last week on tensions over transatlantic trade wars and a clutch of weak U.S. and European data.

Germany's DAX .GDAXI declined 0.2% after data showed German industrial orders fell slightly more than expected in August.

A report that said China officials are increasingly reluctant to agree to a broad trade deal with the United States, kept investors nervous ahead of the trade negotiations starting on Thursday.

Trade-sensitive automakers .SXAP dropped 1%, leading declines among major sectors.

London-listed shares of HSBC Holdings Plc HSBA.L fell 0.7% after a report over the weekend said the banking group was planning to cut up to 10,000 jobs to lower costs.

Austria's AMS AMS.S rose 3.5% after the company said it failed in its 4.5 billion euro ($4.9 billion) takeover attempt of German lighting group Osram OSRn.DE. Osram was the biggest decliner on the STOXX 600, down 4%.

