European Shares Extend Losses As Greenland Tensions Escalate

(RTTNews) - European stocks traded lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session after the United States deployed military aircraft to Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, prompting Denmark to rush its Army chief and troops to the Arctic Island in a dramatic escalation of tensions.

In another significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose 200 percent tariffs on French wine and champagne after Paris rejected his invitation to join his proposed Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts, saying it "does not intend to answer favorably."

In economic news, Destatis reported that German producer prices decreased 2.5 percent year-on-year in December, sharper than the 2.3 percent decline seen in November, driven by a sharp declined in energy prices.

The U.K. unemployment rate remained stable in the three months to November, the Office for National Statistics said. The jobless rate was estimated at 5.1 percent, unchanged from the three months to October and matching expectations.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 1 percent at 601.03 after losing 1.2 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX fell 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 lost 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.1 percent.

In corporate news, food flavorings firm Treatt rallied 3 percent in London after formalizing its relationship with major shareholder Dohler Finance.

AstraZeneca fell 2.2 percent. The drug maker announced it would delist its American Depositary Shares and debt securities from Nasdaq.

Big Yellow Group shares declined 2 percent. The self-storage firm said closing occupied space fell by 82,000 square feet across the group's 111 stores during the third quarter, a seasonally weaker period.

Informa, a publishing, business intelligence, and exhibitions company, jumped 2.7 percent after lifting its 2026 growth targets.

Ibstock slumped 6 percent. The building products manufacturer Ibstock said that market uncertainty had persisted into the new year.

French automaker Renault surged nearly 2 percent after sales volumes rose 3.2 percent in 2025.

