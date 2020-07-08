European Shares Extend Losses For Second Day

(RTTNews) - European stocks declined for a second day running on Wednesday after the U.S. coronavirus outbreak crossed a grim milestone of over 3 million confirmed cases and the World Health Organization acknowledged "evidence emerging" that the coronavirus can be transmitted through the air.

Traders also kept an eye on rising U.S.-China tensions after reports suggested that U.S. President Donald Trump's top advisers weighed proposals to undermine the Hong Kong currency's peg to the U.S. dollar in a bid to punish banks in Hong Kong.

The pan European Stoxx 600 dropped half a percent to 367.08 after declining 0.6 percent on Tuesday. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped around 0.4 percent, while France's CAC 40 index was down 0.9 percent.

HSBC Holdings, which draws more than two-thirds of its pretax income from Hong Kong, tumbled 4 percent.

BP Plc fell and Royal Dutch Shell fell around 1 percent as oil recouped earlier losses to trade on a flat note amid oversupply fears.

FirstGroup shares plunged 13 percent after the company reported a £300m loss and withdrew its dividend for the year to March.

Finnish network equipment provider Nokia plunged 7.5 percent after JPMorgan downgraded its rating on the stock to "neutral".

Home appliance maker Electrolux jumped 5 percent. The company said it would report a smaller loss than previously anticipated for the second quarter.

German logistics group Deutsche Post rose about 1 percent. After reporting a 16 percent rise in second-quarter operating profit, the company said it would pay its employees a bonus for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

