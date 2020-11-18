US Markets

European shares extend losses as virus worries offset vaccine cheer

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European stocks slipped on Wednesday as worries about further economic damage and fresh lockdown measures caused by a resurgent pandemic dented recent optimism over promising vaccine trial results.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Nov 18 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Wednesday as worries about further economic damage and fresh lockdown measures caused by a resurgent pandemic dented recent optimism over promising vaccine trial results.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX extended losses for a second session after dropping 0.4% by 0805 GMT.

Real estate .SX86P and energy stocks .SXEP fell the most, while tech stocks .SX8P advanced.

Britain's RSA Insurance RSA.L rose 3.8% to the top of the STOXX 600 index after the company said it had received a cash offer worth 7.2 billion pounds ($9.55 billion) from Canadian peer Intact Financial IFC.TO and Danish insurer Tryg TRYG.CO.

Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE gained 0.8% after the German stock exchange operator said it would acquire an 80% stake in corporate governance adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) for about $1.8 billion.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular