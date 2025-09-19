European Shares Extend Gains As UK Retail Sales Rise

(RTTNews) - European stocks were broadly higher on Friday as a busy week, which included crucial central bank decisions, draws to a close.

In economic news, investors cheered data that showed U.K. retail sales increased for the third straight month in August.

Retail sales volume increased 0.5 percent in August from a month ago, the Office for National Statistics said.

This followed a similar revised 0.5 percent increase seen in July and outpaced economists' forecast of 0.4 percent gain.

The pan European STOXX 600 was up 0.3 percent at 556.62 after climbing 0.8 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX gained 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 surged 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally higher. British telecom operator Vodafone rose 1.1 percent after it agreed to acquire Telekom Romania Mobile Communications S.A. and its post-paid customer base for €30 million.

IG Group Holdings fell nearly 2 percent after it announced the acquisition of Independent Reserve, a leading cryptocurrency exchange based in Australia.

Close Brothers slumped 5 percent after the lender delayed its preliminary 2025 results by a week.

Auto supplier Stabilus lost 4.6 percent after cutting its net profit outlook below market estimates.

