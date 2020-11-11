European Shares Extend Gains On Vaccine Optimism

(RTTNews) - European stocks rose for the third straight session on Wednesday as growing hopes that a Covid-19 vaccine is within reach helped investors shrug off concerns regarding the tightening of measures amid the second wave of infections sweeping through Europe.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose half a percent to 386.39 after rising 0.9 percent in the previous session. The German DAX edged up 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.6 percent.

Dutch bank ABN Amro lost 4 percent. The lender issued a cautious outlook after reporting its lowest income from lending in six years.

Informa gave up 3 percent. The British business information and events company said it is on track to deliver positive free cash flow from early 2021, with over £1bn of available liquidity.

Real estate investment trust Workspace Group tumbled 3.4 percent. After reporting an interim loss, the company has deferred a decision on dividend payment until the full-year.

BAE Systems rose over 2 percent. The defense giant said it expects its business to continue growing under the Joe Biden administration.

Continental AG declined 2.2 percent. The German automotive parts manufacturing company announced a new outlook for fiscal 2020 based on certain assumptions.

Bechtle shares soared 13 percent. The information technology company raised its FY20 earnings view after reporting a rise in Q3 profit.

Cable and harnessing manufacturing firm Leoni slumped 3.2 after it posted a third quarter net loss of 52 million euros.

