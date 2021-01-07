European shares extend gains on recovery hopes

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European stocks climbed for a second straight session on Thursday, driven by hopes that a bumper U.S. stimulus package and large-scale coronavirus vaccine rollouts across the continent will spur a strong economic recovery.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Jan 7 (Reuters) - European stocks climbed for a second straight session on Thursday, driven by hopes that a bumper U.S. stimulus package and large-scale coronavirus vaccine rollouts across the continent will spur a strong economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.4% to hold near February 2020 highs, while London's blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE gained 0.5% and Germany's DAX index .GDAXI was up 0.2%.

Growth-linked cyclical sectors such as miners .SXPP, energy .SX7E and construction & materials .SXOP continued their rally on the prospects of more U.S. stimulus after Democrats won control of the Senate.

Among individual stocks, Delivery Hero DHER.DE slipped 1.8% after the German food delivery firm said it had raised around 1.2 billion euros ($1.48 billion) by issuing new shares to fund growth.

LafargeHolcim LHN.S rose 1.4% after the world's biggest cement maker said it would buy Firestone Building Products from Bridgestone Americas in a deal worth $3.4 billon.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More