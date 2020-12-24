European Shares Extend Gains For Third Day

(RTTNews) - European stocks were moving higher for the third day running on Thursday as the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine propped up hopes that the economic recovery can gain momentum next year.

While Western nations accelerated vaccination programs, the European Union is preparing to kick off vaccinations across the bloc on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Brexit talks have taken place through the night and reports suggest that a trade deal is imminent just a week before the transition period ends.

A last minute hitch related to fishing has delayed the agreement and an announcement is expected later in the day, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney reportedly said.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.2 percent after climbing 1.1 percent in the previous session. France's CAC 40 index was marginally higher while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent despite a strengthening pound.

Banks and homebuilders were gaining ground in London. Barclays jumped 3.5 percent, Lloyds Banking Group surged 4.5 percent and Persimmon rose 2.3 percent.

French banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were up between 0.7 percent and 1.8 percent.

Coral Products jumped as much as 50 percent after it entered into a share purchase agreement for the conditional sale of Coral Products (Mouldings) Limited and Interpack Limited for an estimated initial net cash consideration of 7.9 million pounds to One51 ES Plastics.

Hargreaves Services gained 4.7 percent as it announced the sale of its entire inventory of specialty coal to its German Joint Venture, HRMS.

BHP was moving lower. The mining giant said that Samarco, a joint venture between the company and Vale in Brazil, has met the licensing requirements to restart operations at its Germano complex in Minas Gerais and its Ubu complex in Espírito Santo, Brazil.

