European Shares Extend Gains With Focus On Putin-Trump Talks

(RTTNews) - European stocks held near five-month highs on Friday amid hopes the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska might help end the war in Ukraine.

The pan European STOXX 600 edged up by 0.4 percent to 555.81 after rising 0.6 percent on Thursday.

The German DAX added half a percent and France's CAC 40 surged 0.8 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent.

German chipmaker Infineon Technologies rose 1.2 percent after completing the acquisition of Marvell Technology Inc.'s Automotive Ethernet business.

Sea1 Offshore shares plunged 7 percent. The Norwegian operator of high-end offshore support vessels reported disappointing second quarter results, impacted by the sales of nine vessels.

Danish jewelry giant Pandora plummeted 13 percent after the company flagged weakening sales in its key European markets.

Power cable solutions provider NKT soared 7.8 percent after posting record operational earnings in the second quarter and lifting its 2025 outlook.

Semiconductor equipment specialist ASML fell 1.2 percent after -Applied Materials forecast fourth-quarter revenue and profit below estimates.

