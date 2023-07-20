European shares extend gains as traders digest mixed earnings

By Amruta Khandekar

July 20 (Reuters) - European shares advanced on Thursday as investors assessed mixed earnings from companies in the region, although semiconductor stocks saw a heavy selloff after Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC delivered a downbeat sales forecast.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.3% by 0817 GMT after a subdued open.

On the flip side, disappointing results from big U.S. names NetflixNFLO.F and TeslaTSLA.F kept markets on edge, with their Frankfurt-listed shares falling 7.7% and 3.8%, respectively.

The technology sub-index .SX8P, which gained nearly 23% so far this year, was the biggest sectoral loser in Europe with a 2% drop.

SaabSAABb.ST climbed 3.5% after the Swedish defence group raised its organic sales growth forecast, while Norwegian telecoms operator TelenorTEL.OL gained 5.1% after reporting second-quarter earnings slightly above expectations.

Shares of Volvo CarsVOLCARb.ST dropped 2.5% after the carmaker posted a 54% fall in its second-quarter operating earnings.

Investor focus is also on key central bank meetings due next week, with traders expecting the European Central Bank to deliver a 25-basis-point rate hike.

Among other stocks, ElectroluxELUXb.ST dropped 14.6% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after Europe's biggest home appliances maker swung to a loss in the second quarter, followed by a 10% drop in EssityESSITYa.ST after its second-quarter core earnings missed estimates.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Varun H K and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.