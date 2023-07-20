News & Insights

AAL

European shares extend gains as traders digest mixed earnings

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

July 20, 2023 — 04:49 am EDT

Written by Amruta Khandekar for Reuters ->

By Amruta Khandekar

July 20 (Reuters) - European shares advanced on Thursday as investors assessed mixed earnings from companies in the region, although semiconductor stocks saw a heavy selloff after Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC delivered a downbeat sales forecast.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.3% by 0817 GMT after a subdued open.

On the flip side, disappointing results from big U.S. names NetflixNFLO.F and TeslaTSLA.F kept markets on edge, with their Frankfurt-listed shares falling 7.7% and 3.8%, respectively.

The technology sub-index .SX8P, which gained nearly 23% so far this year, was the biggest sectoral loser in Europe with a 2% drop.

SaabSAABb.ST climbed 3.5% after the Swedish defence group raised its organic sales growth forecast, while Norwegian telecoms operator TelenorTEL.OL gained 5.1% after reporting second-quarter earnings slightly above expectations.

Shares of Volvo CarsVOLCARb.ST dropped 2.5% after the carmaker posted a 54% fall in its second-quarter operating earnings.

Investor focus is also on key central bank meetings due next week, with traders expecting the European Central Bank to deliver a 25-basis-point rate hike.

Among other stocks, ElectroluxELUXb.ST dropped 14.6% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after Europe's biggest home appliances maker swung to a loss in the second quarter, followed by a 10% drop in EssityESSITYa.ST after its second-quarter core earnings missed estimates.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Varun H K and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAL
TSLA
ASML
TEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.