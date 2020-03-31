European Shares Extend Gains After China Data

(RTTNews) - European stocks rose on Tuesday as oil prices rebounded from 18-year lows, Italy reported the smallest number of new coronavirus cases in almost two weeks and upbeat data from China raised hopes of an economic recovery following the coronavirus outbreak.

Mike Ryan, head of health emergencies at the WHO, said that there are signs of some stabilization in Europe's coronavirus outbreak.

As Russia expanded a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, Austria, Greece and Cyprus followed by stepping up their own measures.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rallied 1.9 percent to 320.88 after rising 1.3 percent in the previous session.

The German DAX jumped 2.5 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 1.2 percent and the U.K. 's FTSE 100 was up 1.8 percent.

ArcelorMittal shares soared 6.7 percent. The steel and mining giant said it is reducing production and temporary idling steelmaking and finishing assets due to the coronavirus or Covid-19 crisis.

Fielmann AG rose 2.2 percent. The German eye-wear company suspended dividend for the financial year 2019 and said that, after the situation normalizes, it intends to return to shareholder-friendly dividend policy.

Evotec shares rallied 3.6 percent. The company said that it has collaborated with South Korea's Ildong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to accelerate the development of several of Ildong's proprietary projects through access to Evotec's INDiGO platform. No financial details of the agreement were disclosed.

Meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh jumped as much as 14 percent after its first quarter revenue forecast topped expectations.

WPP Group shares soared nearly 9 percent. The advertising group suspended dividend and withdrew its guidance for the fiscal year 2020.

Imperial Brands jumped as much as 12.5 percent. The tobacco company said there has been no material impact on Group performance from COVID-19 to date and current trading remains in-line with expectations.

Royal Dutch Shell gained 5.5 percent as it pulled out of an LNG natural gas project in Louisiana in an attempt to get more control over its costs.

Medical devices company Smiths Group rose 5 percent. The company, currently at the forefront of the U.K. response to the Covid-19 crisis in its production of ventilators the government, announced it was delaying the separation of its medical device's unit, until the crisis has passed.

Generic pharmaceutical company Hikma Pharmaceuticals surged 4.4 percent after announcing favorable U.S. ruling in Generic Vascepa.

In economic releases, Eurozone inflation eased to 0.7 percent in March from 1.2 percent in February, flash data from Eurostat showed. The rate was expected to slow to 0.8 percent. A similar lower rate was last seen in October.

German unemployment increased less than expected in March, data published by the Federal Employment Agency revealed.

The number of people out of work rose by 1,000 in March, much less than economists' forecast of 29,000. Unemployment had decreased 8,000 in February.

The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5 percent in March compared to the expected rate of 5.1 percent.

Elsewhere in the U.K. the latest grocery market share data from research bureau Kantar showed that year-on-year supermarket sales grew by the fastest rate in over a decade during the past 12 weeks.

The U.K. economy logged flat growth in the fourth quarter, as initially estimated, as growth in services was offset by production and construction output, data from the Office for National Statistics showed.

Gross domestic product remained unchanged sequentially, as estimated, after expanding 0.5 percent in the third quarter.

