European shares eke out gains at open as healthcare stocks rebound

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
European shares eked out gains on Friday at the open after Sanofi and GSK led a rebound in healthcare stocks, with the main STOXX 600 index set for weekly gains.

Sanofi SASY.PA rose 1.6% and GSK GSK.L added 3.0% after a heavy selloff in the previous session on growing worries about U.S. litigation focused on a heartburn drug that contained a probable carcinogen.

JPMorgan said it sees a stronger buying opportunity for Sanofi versus GSK, adding Sanofi would not be liable for any litigation damages.

The European healthcare sector .SXDP gained 0.4%, while the STOXX 600 index .STOXX rose 0.1%.

The main index rose for the second straight day and was set to notch up weekly gains of 1% as a softer-than-expected U.S. inflation reading calmed nerves around the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening cycle.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

