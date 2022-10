European shares edge up as energy stocks gain; UK fiscal plan in focus

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Oct 17 (Reuters) - European shares edged up on Monday, driven by gains in energy shares as investors awaited clarity on UK's fiscal plan amid jitters about the growing likelihood of a recession and corporate profits coming under pressure from rising interest rates.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.2% at 7:02 a.m. GMT.

Markets saw volatility last week, with investors fretting about the prospects of a recession from aggressive central bank actions to tame inflation and UK's political turmoil adding to worries.

London's blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE index was up 0.1% ahead of Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt's tax and spending measures on Monday, two weeks earlier than scheduled to stem a dramatic loss of confidence in the government's fiscal plans.

Most STOXX 600 sectors were trading up, with energy .SXEP leading gains as oil prices rose on hopes of better fuel demand from China.

Among individual stocks, Credit Suisse CSGN.S was up 1.2%. The bank has agreed to pay $495 million to settle a case brought against it in the United States.

Hargreaves Lansdown HRGV.L fell 1.5% after the British investment platform said its chief executive officer would step down, a day after it was hit by a multi-million pound lawsuit.

Shares in Mowi MOWI.OL rose 1.2% after the Norwegian salmon farmer's third-quarter profit came in above expectations.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

