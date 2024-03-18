European shares edge up as basic resources rally offsets investor caution

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 18 (Reuters) - European shares opened marginally higher on Monday, led by gains in basic resources, although investor caution ahead of euro zone inflation data limited the rise.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 0.1%, as of 0816 GMT.

Basic resources .SXPP led sectoral gains with a 0.7% jump after top metal consumer China's industrial output and retail sales beat forecasts.

On the data front, investors will look out for euro zone final inflation data for the month February and the region's total trade balance for January, due later in the day.

Investors will also await the Federal Reserve and Bank of England's policy meetings, due later this week, for more clues on the monetary policy easing cycle.

In corporate updates, Signify LIGHT.AS climbed 5.2% after Barclays upgraded the stock and hiked its price target on the lighting solutions firm.

Logitech LOGN.S shares dropped 6.5% following announcement that the computer equipment maker's chief financial officer Charles Boynton will leave the company in May.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.