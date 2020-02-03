European Shares Edge Up After Selloff

(RTTNews) - European stocks edged up in cautious trade on Monday after Britain finally exited the European Union at 11pm on Friday, ending years of financial and political uncertainty.

Investors were also digesting data showing that he final eurozone manufacturing PMI rose to 47.9, its highest since March last year and up from December's final reading of 46.3.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.2 percent at 411.45 after losing 1.1 percent on Friday. The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 all were up around 0.3 percent.

Julius Baer Group slumped 4 percent. The Swiss private banking and wealth management group reported that its fiscal 2019 IFRS net profit attributable to shareholders fell 36.8 percent to 464.8 million Swiss francs from last year's 735.4 million francs.

German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG rose 1.7 percent. The company said it expects to actively use its newly arising opportunities in 2020.

Medical technology company Siemens Healthineers lost over 4 percent after its first-quarter net income fell 12 percent to 304 million euros from 345 million euros last year.

Ryanair Holdings soared 4.3 percent. The Irish carrier swung to a profit in the third quarter on the back of a strong Christmas period.

Tobacco giant Imperial Brands advanced 1.2 percent after announcing the appointment of Stefan Bomhard as Chief Executive Officer, effective at a date to be announced.

Drax Group shares rallied 3 percent. The electrical power generation company has provisionally secured agreements to provide a total of 2,562MW of capacity (de-rated 2,333MW) from its existing gas, pumped storage and hydro assets.

Future Plc shares jumped over 7 percent. The media company expects the outcome for the full year to be materially ahead of current market expectations, despite some uncertainty in the macro-economic environment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.