Markets

European Shares Edge Lower On US Debt Concerns

May 19, 2025 — 05:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - European stocks traded lower on Monday as investors reacted to Moody's downgrade of U.S. credit rating and mixed economic data from China.

The British pound rallied after the U.K. reached an agreement with the European Union to reset relations.

"There is an agreement ... on the different texts and parallel aspects of the EU-UK Summit," one EU diplomat reportedly said.

The pan European STOXX 600 dropped 0.6 percent to 545.82 after rising 0.4 percent on Friday.

The German DAX slipped 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both were down around 0.6 percent.

Budget carrier Ryanair jumped 4.4 percent after signaling robust demand for travel this summer.

Volkswagen plunged nearly 5 percent after shareholders renewed their criticism of the automaker's corporate governance at the carmaker's virtual annual general meeting on Friday.

Dutch tech investor Prosus fell more than 1 percent as it launched its cash offer to acquire delivery giant Just Eat Takeaway.

Diageo advanced 1.5 percent as the world's leading spirits company unveiled a $500 million savings plan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.