European shares edge lower on final trading day of the year

By Anisha Sircar

Dec 31 (Reuters) - European shares inched lower on Friday amid surging COVID-19 infections around the world and on worries over the pace of global economic recovery from the pandemic.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX fell 0.1%, with travel stocks .SXTP leading losses. The benchmark index, which gained 0.2% in the previous session, is eyeing a rise of 1.3% this week.

New Year celebrations around the world have been called off as the surge in COVID-19 cases casts a gloom over festivities for a second year in a row.

Still, the European benchmark is set to end the year 22% higher, its second best year since 2009, with all of the major subsectors on track for yearly gains.

Banks .SX7P and tech .SX8P stocks have rallied the most this year, adding 34% each, while pandemic-battered travel .SXTP stocks underperformed, eking out gains of 4%.

"The pandemic-related rescue packages allowed European banks to absorb the shock caused by the contraction in economic activity at the start of the year," said Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group.

"With (ECB) President Lagarde saying that they are unlikely to start raising interest rates in 2022, European banks may continue to benefit."

Tech stocks will continue to benefit as the work-from-home flexibility stays, while sectors such as construction materials .SXOP, automobiles .SXAP, and food and beverage .SX3P could lose steam next year, as central banks are expected to aggressively tighten monetary policies, Pissouros added.

Markets including London and Paris will trade for half a session on Friday, while Germany, Spain and Italy are among European bourses closed for the New Year's Eve holiday.

European bank, tech stocks outperform in 2021https://tmsnrt.rs/3mH9mlq

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.