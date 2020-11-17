European Shares Edge Lower On Covid-19 Worries

(RTTNews) - European stocks fell from eight-month highs on Tuesday as optimism over Moderna's experimental Covid-19 vaccine was offset by worries about tighter coronavirus restrictions across the continent.

Sweden is moving to restrict the size of public gatherings after a spike in new coronavirus cases.

A British medical adviser said that the three-tier system may need to be "strengthened" to get the country "through the winter."

Lingering uncertainty over a possible fiscal stimulus package in the U.S. also kept investors worried as global Covid-19 cases topped 55 million.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Monday that more support would be needed from fiscal and monetary authorities to ensure a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slid 0.2 percent to 389.08 after climbing 1.2 percent in the previous session to hit hits highest level since Feb. 27 on positive Covid-19 vaccine developments.

The German DAX traded flat, France's CAC 40 index slipped 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.6 percent.

The British pound edged higher after reports that Britain could reach a post-Brexit trade agreement with the European Union by early next week.

Britain's chief negotiator David Frost is said to have pinpointed 'a possible landing zone' between the EU and Britain in the seven days ahead, The Sun reported.

Oil and gas stocks were moving lower, with both BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell falling over 1 percent.

Imperial Brands soared 4 percent after the tobacco company forecast a return to profit growth this fiscal year.

Train maker Alstom was down 0.7 percent, a day after launching a €2 billion-euro rights issue to fund its acquisition of Bombardier Transportation.

BBVA plunged 5 percent while its smaller rival Banco de Sabadell jumped nearly 4 percent on news that the two Spanish banks were in talks over a tie-up.

