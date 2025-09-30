European Shares Edge Lower In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks traded lower on Tuesday due to uncertainty around U.S. President Donald Trump's trade tariffs and U.S. government shutdown fears amid a partisan deadlock in Congress over spending and healthcare leaves.

In economic releases, the U.K. economy grew at a slower pace in the second quarter as increases in services and construction were partially offset by the contraction in production, the Office for National Statistics reported.

Real GDP expanded by an unrevised 0.3 percent in the second quarter, following a quarterly growth of 0.7 percent in the first quarter.

Ahead of the release of German inflation figures, preliminary data showed inflation rose in four key German states in September.

Meanwhile, the number of people out of work in Germany increased more than expected in September, according to labor office data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.3 percent to 553.74 after rising 0.2 percent on Monday.

The German DAX slid 0.1 percent, France's CAC 40 shed half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent.

Addex Therapeutics rose 2 percent after announcing it has made significant progress in drug development for neurological disorders.

Investment firm 3i Infrastructure added 1.5 percent after reporting first-half returns above expectations.

Close Brothers tumbled 3.2 percent. The company swung to a full-year loss of £122.4 million and withheld a final dividend for the year, citing ongoing uncertainty around the Financial Conduct Authority's review of motor finance commission arrangements.

Online fashion giant ASOS plummeted 9 percent after warning that its annual revenue would miss market expectations.

Danish jewelry giant Pandora fell over 2 percent following an announcement that CEO Alexander Lacik will retire in March of 2026 after seven years at the helm.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.