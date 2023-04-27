European shares edge lower as banking jitters resurface

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

April 27 (Reuters) - European shares edged lower on Thursday, despite a raft of positive corporate earnings, as troubles at U.S. lender First Republic Bank continued to rattle investors over the global banking sector.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.1% by 0720 GMT. The index was dragged lower by media shares .SXMP, which dropped 1.6%, while Universal Music Group UMG.AS fell 4% after it posted a slump in its first-quarter core profit.

Shares of healthcare companies .SXDP were the top gainers in the index, rising 0.9%.

Worries over the banking sector unnerved investors as shares of First Republic Bank FRC.N sank almost 30% on Wednesday, hitting a record low for the second consecutive day.

Still, banking shares .SX7P rose 0.4%, led by Barclays Plc BARC.L that climbed 2.4% on an estimate-beating quarterly profit, as a resilient performance from its consumer bank offset pressure on key other business lines.

Unilever Plc ULVR.L climbed 1.5% on better-than-expected quarterly underlying sales, as the maker of Dove soap raised prices yet again to compensate for higher commodity and supply chain costs.

AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L added 1.7% on beating expectations for its first-quarter profit and revenue, helped by sales of some of its oncology as well as rare blood disorder drugs.

Euro zone consumer confidence data for April, due at 0900 GMT, will be on investors' radar.

