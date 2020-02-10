European shares edge lower amid coronavirus uncertainty

European shares inched lower on Monday as concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak weighed on sentiment, while markets also came off a rally from last week.

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window) Feb 10 (Reuters) - European shares inched lower on Monday as concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak weighed on sentiment, while markets also came off a rally from last week. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3% by 0803 GMT, with the travel and leisure sector the biggest decliner. While Chinese businesses resumed work after an extended holiday, with authorities lifting some virus-related restrictions, a spike in the death toll to more than 900 kept overall sentiment jittery. [nL4N2AA01K] The STOXX 600 had marked its best week in three months on strength in bank shares after a swathe of strong fourth-quarter earnings. Stocks in Germany , Europe's largest economy, fell 0.2% on weakness in resource-related stocks. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick)) Keywords: EUROPE STOCKS/ (URGENT)

