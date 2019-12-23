European shares edge lower ahead of Christmas holiday break

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

European shares dipped slightly on Monday after nearing a record high in the previous session, as trading thinned ahead of the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays later in the week.

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Dec 23 (Reuters) - European shares dipped slightly on Monday after nearing a record high in the previous session, as trading thinned ahead of the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays later in the week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.1% at 0814 GMT, with the banking sector .SX7P leading declines.

An improving outlook on the global economy and optimism around a smoother Brexit had sent European equities to an all-time high last week, with the benchmark index logging its biggest weekly gain in two months.

But with an initial U.S.-China trade deal unlikely to be signed this year, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's willingness to take a hard line on future Brexit negotiations, analysts said stocks had little reason to move much from current levels.

A 3% decline for Italian infrastructure group Atlantia ATL.MI pressured the wider country index .FTMIB.

On Saturday, a report said the Italian government had provisionally approved a document to make it easier to revoke concessions to operate motorways. The decree does not mention Atlantia, but a government source told Reuters that the measures could be applied to it.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters