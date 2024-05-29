European Shares Edge Lower Ahead Of German CPI Data

(RTTNews) - European stocks traded slightly lower on Wednesday as higher bond yields and a surge in oil prices due to heightened tensions in the Middle East stoked concerns that interest rates will likely stay higher for longer.

In economic releases, consumer confidence in Germany is set to improve further in June on rising economic and income expectations amid slowing inflation and rising wages, results of a survey showed.

The consumer confidence index rose to -20.9 in June from a revised -24.0 in the previous month, the survey published jointly by GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions showed. Overall consumer climate improved for the fourth time in a row.

France's consumer confidence held steady in May and still remained well below its long-term average, monthly survey data from the statistical office INSEE showed.

The consumer sentiment index stood at 90.0 in May, the same as in April. Meanwhile, economists had expected the score to rise to 91.

German CPI data is awaited later in the day.

The pan European STOXX 600 was down 0.3 percent at 517.34 after falling 0.6 percent on Tuesday.

The German DAX dropped 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent.

BP Plc rallied 1.6 percent in London and Shell added 1.7 percent as oil extended overnight gains on expectations that major producers will maintain output cuts at a meeting this Sunday.

BHP Group shares rose 1.2 percent after reports that the mining giant has urged rival Anglo American to extend the looming deadline for a final offer on a proposed £39bn merger.

Royal Mail's parent company International Distributions Services jumped 3.4 percent after it accepted a takeover proposal from Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky's conglomerate, EP Group.

