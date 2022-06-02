European Shares Edge Higher With Data In Focus

(RTTNews) - European stocks were moving higher on Thursday despite growing worries about slowing economic growth and record high inflation.

Producer prices in the euro area saw a monthly increase of 1.2 percent in April, Eurostat data showed earlier today. In the entire European Union (EU27), the figure was up 1.3 percent month-on-month.

On an annual basis, producer prices in the euro area and in the entire European Union in April skyrocketed 37.2 percent and 37 percent, respectively.

Traders looked ahead to the European Central Bank's meeting next week, when the central bank is likely to offer additional clues on the pace and scale of interest rate hikes to fight inflation.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose half a percent to 440.70 after tumbling 1 percent in the previous session. The German DAX climbed 0.7 percent and France's CAC 40 index rallied 1 percent.

Trading volumes remained thin amid a holiday in London for the queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Sweden-based construction and project development company Skanska AB added 1.4 percent. The company has signed a contract with the University of Cincinnati for the renovation and addition to a historic building in Cincinnati, Ohio for an amount of $67 million or about SEK 640 million.

Remy Cointreau shares soared more than 4 percent. The spirits firm posted a significant surge in earnings for fiscal 2021-22, reflecting an increase in segment sales.

The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liquor also said it was eyeing double-digit sales growth for its first quarter.

Energy stocks underperformed as oil prices fell over 2 percent ahead of an OPEC+ meeting.

The Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia was prepared to pump more oil to compensate for any Russian output loss because of the Western sanctions imposed on it.

