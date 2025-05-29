European Shares Edge Higher As US Trade Court Rules Against Trump's Tariffs

(RTTNews) - European stocks were slightly higher on Thursday after a U.S. federal court ruled that President Donald Trump had overstepped his authority by imposing the April 2 across-the-board duties on imports from U.S. trade partners.

The ruling also quashes duties that Trump imposed on Canada, Mexico and China separately using emergency powers.

The Trump administration subsequently filed an appeal against the ruling. China has urged the United States to "fully cancel the wrongful unilateral tariff measures".

Sentiment was also lifted by Nvidia's earnings beat. The pan European STOXX 600 edged up by 0.2 percent to 550 after falling 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

The German DAX gained 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 rose half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally lower.

AI-exposed stocks such as ASML and Schneider Electric were up 2-3 percent while luxury stocks like LVMH, Kering and Burberry rose 1-2 percent.

London-listed shopbroker Braemar slumped nearly 8 percent as it unveiled a new growth plan and announced the start of a share buyback program.

