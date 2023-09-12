News & Insights

European shares edge higher; softer pound lifts UK's FTSE 100

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

September 12, 2023 — 03:30 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

STOXX 600 up 0.2%

Sept 12 (Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, while Britain's export-focussed FTSE 100 was supported by a weakening pound following UK's mixed labour market report.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE gained 0.3%, while Europe's STOXX 600 .STOXX added 0.2%.

Britain's pound GBP= inched lower after data showed labour market weakened even as wage growth stayed strong in July, painting an unclear picture ahead of the Bank of England's decision on rates next week.

In Germany, wholesale prices in August fell for a fifth consecutive month due to lower prices for mineral oil products, data from the federal statistics office showed.

Germany's DAX .GDAXI slipped 0.2%, lagging regional peers as weakness in information technology stocks weighed on the index.

Healthcare stocks .SXDP led gains on the pan-European STOXX 600, with Getinge AB GETIb.ST climbing 3.7%.

Shares of Associated British FoodsABF.L rose 1.6% after the Primark owner raised its full-year profit outlook for the second time in four months, underpinned by strong trading at its fast-fashion clothing and food operations.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.