European shares edge higher, real estate stocks slide

Feb 13 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Monday, ahead of U.S. inflation data due later in the week, while real estate stocks fell on disappointing quarterly results from Sweden's Castellum.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.2%, after posting its first weekly decline in three on Friday.

Stockholm-listed CastellumCAST.ST slid 5.8%, as the company unveiled plans to issue rights to raise capital and its board did not propose a dividend.

The European real estate sector index .SX86P shed 1.0%.

All eyes are now on U.S. inflation numbers, with markets hoping to see a further cooling in January consumer prices on Tuesday.

Investor sentiment recently has been dominated by the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish rhetoric, with many officials stymieing investor hopes of the central bank's aggressive tightening cycle coming to an end anytime soon.

