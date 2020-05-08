European Shares Edge Higher On Trade Talk Optimism

(RTTNews) - European stocks were moving higher on Friday after U.S. and Chinese trade representatives reportedly held a phone call and pledged to create favorable conditions for the implementation of the phase one trade deal signed in January.

Sentiment was also bolstered after overnight data showed the number of U.S. jobless claims dipped for the fifth consecutive week.

Investors looked ahead to the release of the U.S. jobs data later today, expected to show a severe impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

Employment is expected to plunge by about 22 million jobs in April, driving the unemployment rate up to 14.0 percent.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.7 percent to 340.27 after rising 1.1 percent on Thursday. The German DAX climbed 0.9 percent and France's CAC 40 index gained 0.7 percent while the U.K. market was closed for a public holiday.

German industrial company Siemens jumped over 5 percent. The company abandoned its full-year earnings forecast and said it is accelerating its cost-savings program to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rheinmetall lost nearly 3 percent. The defense contractor expects that sales and operating earnings in the Automotive sector and the Group will be significantly lower than in previous forecasts for 2020.

Bechtle, the largest IT system house in Germany, rallied 3.2 percent after making a very good start to 2020.

Dutch bank ING advanced 4.7 percent after its first-quarter pretax earnings topped expectations.

Investors shrugged off a government report showing that German exports declined the most on record in March as foreign demand was dampened by coronavirus pandemic.

Exports fell by seasonally adjusted 11.8 percent month-on-month, in contrast to February's 1.2 percent rise, Destatis reported. This was the strongest decline since the beginning of the time series in August 1990.

Imports dropped 5.1 percent on month, the largest fall since January 2009.

Consequently, the trade surplus declined to a seasonally adjusted EUR 12.8 billion from EUR 21.4 billion a month ago.

