European Shares Edge Higher On Earnings

(RTTNews) - European stocks were modestly higher on Wednesday, with hopes of more stimulus, a raft of upbeat earnings reports and encouraging bank lending data from China helping underpin investor sentiment.

Meanwhile, investors shrugged off data showing that Eurozone industrial production grew at a slower pace in August despite the easing of coronavirus containment measures in many member countries.

Industrial production grew only 0.7 percent month-on-month, following July's 5 percent increase, Eurostat said. Output was forecast to climb 0.8 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial output logged a decline of 7.2 percent after falling 7.1 percent in July. The rate of decline came in line with economists' expectations.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.2 percent to 371.76 as governments across Europe tighten local restrictions to regain control of resurgent coronavirus infections.

The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose about 0.2 percent each, while France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.1 percent.

Banks pace the gainers, with Commerzbank, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole rising about 1 percent.

Travel-related stocks were moving lower as many countries tighten cross-border travel restrictions to regain control of resurgent coronavirus infections.

TUI AG gave up 2.8 percent, International Consolidated Airlines lost 2 percent, Ryanair Holdings declined 1 percent, Lufthansa fell 2.5 percent and Air France KLM dropped 1.3 percent.

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV shares surged 5.3 percent after the food-delivery platform reported a surge in online orders in the third quarter.

Bunzl rallied 3.7 percent after the distribution and services group reported a rise in third-quarter revenue.

Investment manager Ashmore Group jumped 7.5 percent. The company said its assets under management for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 rose 2.3 percent to $85.5bn.

Housebuilder Barratt Developments gained 2.8 percent after its forward sales rose 19 percent at the start of fiscal 2021.

Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. fell about 1 percent despite posting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and confirming its outlook.

