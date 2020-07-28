European shares edge higher, luxury stocks hit by weak results

Sruthi Shankar Reuters
European stocks inched higher on Tuesday as investors held out for more U.S. stimulus to limit the economic damage of the COVID-19 pandemic, brushing aside the latest batch of underwhelming quarterly earnings reports from luxury goods makers.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.3% by 0719 GMT, while the German DAX .GDAXI gained 0.5% and London's FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.6%.

After worries of a resurgence in coronavirus cases knocked risk sentiment on Monday, investors waited for the conclusion of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and talks over another round of fiscal stimulus for the U.S. economy.

Luxury stocks took a hit after LVMH LVMH.PA slid 2.8% as store closures sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic tore a hole into the Louis Vuitton owner's second-quarter sales.

Gucci owner Kering PRTP.PA and France's Hermes HRMS.PA slipped, while Moncler MONC.MI, which makes luxury puffer jackets, slid 4% after reporting a first-half operating loss for the first time in its history.

