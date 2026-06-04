European Shares Edge Higher On Lebanon Ceasefire; FTSE 100 Dips As Energy Stocks Drag

(RTTNews) - European stocks edged higher on Thursday and oil prices fell more than 1 percent toward $96 a barrel as Israel and Lebanon agreed to renew their fragile ceasefire following days of bombardment and drone strikes.

That said, regional gains remained capped by fresh jitters over private credit markets, tariff worries and concerns about inflation and interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up by 0.2 percent to 622.14 after falling 0.7 percent on Wednesday.

The German DAX surged 0.6 percent and France's CAC 40 advanced 0.8 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.4 percent, dragged down by energy stocks like BP Plc and Shell.

French media conglomerate Vivendi slumped 4.6 percent, a day after losing its fight against EU antitrust regulators.

Spirits group Remy Cointreau jumped 11 percent after its Chief Executive Officer Franck Marilly unveiled an ambitious three-year transformational plan.

Universal Music Group shares plunged 5.6 percent in Amsterdam after Bil Ackman's Pershing Square offloaded its remaining stake in the world's biggest music company.

Pharming Group rose about 2 percent after the U.S. FDA accepted its resubmitted sNDA for Joenja to treat children aged 4-11 years with APDS.

Online trading and investment company CMC Markets soared 13 percent in London after raising its FY27 net operating income outlook.

Dutch technology company Royal Philips gained 1 percent after it announced a seven-year strategic alliance with WellSpan Health.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.