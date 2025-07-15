European Shares Edge Higher As Investors Brush Off Trump's Tariff Threats

(RTTNews) - European stocks were modestly higher on Tuesday amid optimism that U.S President Donald Trump's bargaining tactics are unlikely to derail global trade.

Investors also cheered data that showed China's economy grew at a steady pace in the spring.

Closer home, economic confidence figures from Germany and industrial production data from euro area are due later in the day.

The pan European STOXX 600 was up 0.3 percent at 548.70 after ending little changed with a negative bias on Monday.

The German DAX gained 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 edged up 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally higher.

Tech stocks surged after Nvidia said it has received U.S. approval to resume exports of its H20 AI chip to China. ASML Holding climbed 2.4 percent and Infineon Technologies rose about 1 percent.

Trustpilot Group shares surged 14 percent. The world's largest independent customer feedback platform upgraded its full-year profit outlook after delivering strong first-half growth in bookings and revenue.

Hydrogen group Thyssenkrupp Nucera rallied 4.6 percent after raising its annual EBIT outlook.

Telecom equipment maker Ericsson tumbled 3.7 percent after U.S. tariffs hampered growth in its profit margins.

Barratt Redrow slumped nearly 8 percent after the housebuilder missed its own sales guidance in the year to the end of June.

Retailer B&M European Value Retail plummeted 6.7 percent as Q1 sales missed forecasts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.