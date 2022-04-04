European Shares Edge Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks were slightly higher in cautious trade on Monday despite renewed concerns about inflation and tighter monetary policies.

Geopolitical tensions continue to remain on investors' radar, with the EU discussing a new round of sanctions on Russia in response to multiple reports that Russian troops executed unarmed civilians in Ukrainian towns.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose 0.4 percent to 460.28 after adding half a percent on Friday.

The German DAX was marginally higher, France's CAC 40 index gained 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.

Swiss drug major Roche jumped 2.5 percent after the U.S. FDA granted Priority Review for Actemra (tocilizumab) intravenous to treat Covid-19 in hospitalized adults.

Novartis advanced 1.4 percent as it unveiled plans to integrate its pharmaceuticals and oncology units into an innovative medicines business.

Wizz Air Holdings fell nearly 2 percent despite the airline reporting a substantial increase in passenger numbers in March.

easyJet lost 2.1 percent after announcing it has cancelled more than 200 flights over the weekend.

CareTech Holdings jumped 4.5 percent after global asset management firm DBAY Advisors made a 850 million pound ($1.12 billion) possible offer for the social care and education -services provider, trumping a proposal from Sheikh Holdings Group.

Oil & gas firm I3 Energy jumped nearly 12 percent after increasing its revenue forecast.

Insurer Aviva declined 1.6 percent after it has appointed Charlotte Jones as its new chief financial officer.

German online delivery service Delivery Hero SE soared 10 percent after it has secured new financing.

In economic releases, German exports grew 6.4 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 3.0 percent fall in January, Destatis reported. Shipments were forecast to climb 1.5 percent.

Likewise, imports advanced 4.5 percent in February, in contrast to the 4.0 percent fall a month ago. Economists had expected a monthly growth of 1.4 percent.

Eurozone's investor sentiment deteriorated in April amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the latest data published by the Sentix research group showed. The corresponding index plunged to -18 from -7 in March.

