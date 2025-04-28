European Shares Edge Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - European stocks traded higher on Monday as tariff tensions eased and investors looked ahead to a busy week of earnings, with four of the Magnificent Seven companies— Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms and Microsoft — due to report their quarterly results.

Heavyweights such as Visa, Coca-Cola, Eli Lilly and Berkshire Hathaway are also on the docket.

Closer home, Adidas, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Stellantis, Volkswagen, Airbus, Shell, Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Santander are among the prominent companies due to report their financial results this week.

The pan European STOXX 600 was up 0.4 percent at 522.64 while the German DAX, France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up between 0.3 percent and half a percent.

Germany's Merck KGaA was marginally lower after it struck a deal to buy U.S. biotech company SpringWorks Therapeutics for an equity value of $3.9 billion.

Deliveroo soared nearly 17 percent. The British meal delivery company has suspended its 100 million pounds ($133.13 million) share buyback program after receiving a proposal from DoorDash to buy all of its shares.

Aircraft maker Airbus added about 2 percent after it finalized an agreement to take some assets from Spirit AeroSystems.

Plus500 declined 1.4 percent. The online trading platform reported a 5 percent year-on-year drop in revenues in Q1 2025.

