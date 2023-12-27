News & Insights

European shares edge higher at start of holiday-thinned week

December 27, 2023 — 03:01 am EST

By 0814 GMT, the pan European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.1% at 477.83 points following an over 0.4% gain across major Wall Street indexes overnight. .N

Basic resources .SXPP was amongst the top gainers, rising 0.4% as most base metal and iron ore prices advanced after data showed manufacturing activity in top consumer China improved last month, while energy .SXEP advanced 0.6%.

The technology sector .SX8P, which houses Europe's major chipmakers, jumped 0.7%, in line with their rising Wall Street counterparts.

Keeping a lid on gains, telecoms .SXKP and insurers .SXIP fell 0.4% each.

Volumes are expected to be light as traders return from an extended Christmas break with only a few trading days left in 2023.

BayerBAYGn.DE rose 1.7% after the German drugs-to-pesticides group said it has won a trial in a lawsuit brought by a California man who said he developed cancer from exposure to its Roundup weedkiller.

